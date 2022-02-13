Advertisement

Lovely Weather For Valentine’s Day with Rain Mid-Week

It’ll be a nice, cool evening with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s after sunset. Clear skies and light winds bring us down into the mid 30’s to start your
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a nice, cool evening with temperatures in the low to mid 50′s after sunset. Clear skies and light winds bring us down into the mid 30′s to start your Valentine’s Day, but sunshine dominates going through the day, bringing us lovely highs in the upper 60′s.

We hit the low 70′s on Tuesday while keeping the sunshine, but our next storm system arrives on Wednesday. Our first round of rain will mainly be Wednesday afternoon. That round of rain won’t be as good as the second, which is why highs will still be fairly warm around 70° during the afternoon. The second round of rain arrives during the overnight, and that will be much more scattered across our area. The front moves out after sunrise on Thursday, after which highs will be stuck in the low to mid 50′s to end out the work week. Luckily, we start warming back up going through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
Car crash
Multiple people sent to hospital after early morning crash in Temple
Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death
Brandon Joseph Bonds, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child
Apprentice plumber pleads guilty to molesting Texas girl while boss surveyed room with family upstairs
(Photo by Kristen Victorin)
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Killeen airport

Latest News

Lovely Weather For Valentine's Day Before Rain Arrives Mid-Week
FastCast
Another Warming Trend Ahead with Storms Mid-Week
Visible satellite imagery from February 19th 2021 shows the extent of the snow and ice on the...
A year later: A look at what caused February 2021′s Arctic blast, waves of wintry weather
February 14th 2021 Central Texas Radar Loop