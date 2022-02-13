Lovely Weather For Valentine’s Day with Rain Mid-Week

It’ll be a nice, cool evening with temperatures in the low to mid 50′s after sunset. Clear skies and light winds bring us down into the mid 30′s to start your Valentine’s Day, but sunshine dominates going through the day, bringing us lovely highs in the upper 60′s.

We hit the low 70′s on Tuesday while keeping the sunshine, but our next storm system arrives on Wednesday. Our first round of rain will mainly be Wednesday afternoon. That round of rain won’t be as good as the second, which is why highs will still be fairly warm around 70° during the afternoon. The second round of rain arrives during the overnight, and that will be much more scattered across our area. The front moves out after sunrise on Thursday, after which highs will be stuck in the low to mid 50′s to end out the work week. Luckily, we start warming back up going through next weekend.

