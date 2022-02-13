Organization helps residents by passing out sleeping bags

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday’s chilly temperatures provided extra motivation to some residents helping the homeless and needy.

Volunteers with the faith-based group Being His Hands & Feet Ministry were out in Jones Park in Temple handing out sleeping bags.

Along with that, they also gave out food and what they call blessing bags; those are filled with scarves, gloves, undergarments and toiletries.

Volunteers did something similar right before the freeze in late-January. All of the sleeping bag were either bought through donations or given by community members.

Any remaining sleeping bags will be given out in Killeen and surrounding areas on Feb. 19.

“We actually met our goal of 250 sleeping bags. Which was awesome because it was really an outpouring of love from the community,” said Tiffani Conner, the ministry’s director.

Today may have been ❄️C-O-L-D❄️ but it was beautiful & amazing and God's goodness was everywhere! This was the 1st time... Posted by Being His Hands & Feet Ministry on Saturday, February 12, 2022

