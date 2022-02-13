Suspect in standoff in College Station neighborhood arrested on multiple charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested the suspect of a late Friday night standoff in a College Station neighborhood.

A Bryan man was arrested after he barricaded himself in a home at the 2300 block of Pheasant Lane.

The suspect was arrested around 3 a.m.. and normal activity in the area could resume.

Pleasant Lane and West Ridge Drive are closed while officers work a barricaded subject call in the area. Affected neighbors have been contacted with specific instructions. Any other nearby residents can remain where they are. Please avoid the area. Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/B0PJhM29a1 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 12, 2022

College Station Police say when they first got on scene around 10:35 p.m. the man was actively assaulting his wife.

According to court document, during the domestic dispute, the man was holding their baby and dropped the child.

The man is charged with Assault Family Member by Impeding Breath/Circulation, Child Endangerment, Evading Arrest, and Interference with Public Duties.

