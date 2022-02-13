Advertisement

Suspect in standoff in College Station neighborhood arrested on multiple charges

Bryan man arrested following a standoff in College Station.
Bryan man arrested following a standoff in College Station.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested the suspect of a late Friday night standoff in a College Station neighborhood.

A Bryan man was arrested after he barricaded himself in a home at the 2300 block of Pheasant Lane.

The suspect was arrested around 3 a.m.. and normal activity in the area could resume.

College Station Police say when they first got on scene around 10:35 p.m. the man was actively assaulting his wife.

According to court document, during the domestic dispute, the man was holding their baby and dropped the child.

The man is charged with Assault Family Member by Impeding Breath/Circulation, Child Endangerment, Evading Arrest, and Interference with Public Duties.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death
Lawrence Matl was arrested for allegedly losing a deadly cobra in August 2021.
North Texas man arrested for losing 6-foot cobra last year
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
Car crash
Multiple people sent to hospital after early morning crash in Temple
Police sirens
Suspect in police pursuit overnight in Central Texas escapes

Latest News

Visible satellite imagery from February 19th 2021 shows the extent of the snow and ice on the...
A year later: A look at what caused February 2021′s Arctic blast, waves of wintry weather
A Central Texas veteran is finally returning hone after an extremely long battle against...
Army Veteran finally returns home after long battle with COVID
Many people went through the Polar Plunge, hosted at Hawaiian Falls in Waco, to help benefit...
Donors take ‘polar plunge’ to benefit Special Olympics Texas
McGuire passed on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the comfort of his family and friends at...
Copperas Cove Fire Department announces Line of Duty Death for long-time firefighter