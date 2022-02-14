Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

