Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody

Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the man who fled from a traffic stop Monday morning is now in custody.

Deputies say they were attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near East SH 21 and Silver Hill for speeding. The driver did not stop and continued on until he abandoned the vehicle 300 yards east of Silver Hill. He then ran into the woods, according to deputies. Deputies set up a perimeter and began searching for the man. Dogs and drones were called in to assist with the search

Around 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from someone who said they saw a person matching the description of the suspect laying around in the woods near Silver Hill and Goodson Bend.

When deputies arrived in the area the suspect started running again, but was eventually caught.

The suspect originally gave the sheriff’s office a false name during booking but has been positively identified as Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, of Bryan. He was charged with possession of marijuana, evading on foot, evading in a vehicle and criminal trespass.

