Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off

BREHNAM, Texas (KWTX) - A resident of Brenham claimed the top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Power 200X.

Lottery officials said the individual purchased the ticket at 1488 Shell, located at 1945 FM 1488 Road in nearby Hempstead.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.