Advertisement

Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off

Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREHNAM, Texas (KWTX) - A resident of Brenham claimed the top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Power 200X.

Lottery officials said the individual purchased the ticket at 1488 Shell, located at 1945 FM 1488 Road in nearby Hempstead.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

Sean
A Year Later: A look at what caused February 2021′s Arctic blast
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Texas tow truck driver to be charged following crash that killed an infant
Foster shelter looks to expand services in new facility
Foster shelter looks to expand services in new facility
Border Agents rescue family taken by Rio Grande water current