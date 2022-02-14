Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade

KOSSE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman is making up for lost time, recreating what she thinks would have been the perfect Valentine’s Day date she’d have taken in the 1990s with the man she calls “her first love” had she not have dumped him in the 8th grade.

And to make up for the heartbreak, Nikki Cronk, 48, went all out.

The Kosse massage therapist planned a pizza lunch date, an afternoon of golf, and rented out an entire skating rink, plus a whole movie theatre to spoil her husband of five years, Jim Bob.

“(Jim) was my junior high boyfriend and I, unfortunately, broke his heart and every day he reminds me that ‘well, if you had stayed with me, we would have gone on this date and that date,’” Nikki said.

“So, this year I’m calling it a ‘woulda coulda shoulda day.’”

The love story for the Kosse couple dates back to the 7th grade.

The lovebirds were in the same grade at Mexia Middle School and were in a romantic relationship until breaking up just before high school.

“He was my first love. He was. Yes, he was,” Nikki recalls.

Unfortunately, the pair went on their separate ways after graduating Mexia High School in 1992. Both married and started their own families, but life didn’t turn out the way they’d hoped.

A few years ago, a chance encounter at a Walmart changed their lives.

“We both were divorced and ran into each other in Walmart one evening and hit it off and decided we’d have a lunch date one day and we just never stopped talking,” Nikki said.

Nikki and Jim Bob married in 2016 and say life together has been fantastic, but Jim Bob still gives his bride a hard time about that heartbreak he had as a 14-year-old.

For the last five years, the couple has rotated who plans Valentine’s Day and this year was Nikki’s turn.

Every detail today was a surprise to Jim Bob.

“I just told him he needed to take off work Monday and dress comfortable,” she laughed.

The morning started at Skate Waco, where Nikki rented out the entire rink for an hour.

Nikki and Jim Bob (Courtesy Photos)

“We didn’t want to make a fool of ourselves for one thing because we are almost 50,” she laughed. “I didn’t want to everyone to see us, and we could rent it, so I thought ‘why not?’”

From skating, the lovebirds headed for a pizza at Poppa Rollo’s.

Nikki says she envisions three decades ago, they’d have likely gone to Lion’s Park next, but since it’s now closed, they headed to Top Golf.

The day date ended with the pair going to Cinemark Theatre in Waco where Nikki rented out the entire theatre for just the two of them to see the 3:45 p.m. showing of “Marry Me.”

“Dinner and a movie - that was another popular date in the 90s,” she said.

Nikki and Jim Bob (Courtesy Photo)

Nikki said she planned the over-the-top day of surprises because she wanted to show her first love how much she appreciates him.

“Just because he is such a caring, loving, gentleman,” Nikki said. “He’s just so good with me and I get myself all wound up sometimes and he’s the only one who can calm me down and straighten me out. He’s just the best guy I know.”

Jim Bob said it was a day he’ll never forget.

“Things like this is why I have always loved her,” Jim Bob said. “She is awesome and keeps life fun and exciting.”

