Vulture-damaged roof at Waco childhood center repaired at no cost

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Talitha Koum Institute in Waco fought major flooding and roof damage due to some vultures causing severe damage to its building in 2021.

Water rained down from the ceiling and buckets filled up, but since KWTX aired the story in October, the Talitha Koum Institute is now celebrating new beginnings.

“Niagra Falls is not coming into the laundry room anymore, which leaked into the lobby and the classrooms,” Susan Cowley, Executive Director at Talitha Koum Institute, said.

Vultures sharpening their beaks on the outside of their building damaged the roof and siding, but the community has been hard at work.

“We came out and inspected it and saw what needed to be done,” Austin Montgomery, Founder of The Roof Co. Waco, said.

“We just said we’ll donate all of the roof repairs and do it pro-bono, all of the siding and everything. We found an asbestos company to come out and get that taken care of.”

The Roof Co. Waco replaced the roof and siding and had asbestos removed free of charge. It all started after seeing a Facebook post from Stinson Bland of Waco First Home Buyers asking for donations.

“For us being able to give back to that for as much as they do for the community, just felt like the right thing to do,” Montgomery said.

I'm on a mission to make a difference in the local community and I found a project that I am passionate about! PLEASE... Posted by Stinson Bland on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Bland says the generosity of others far exceeded his expectations.

“When Susan called me and told me they got the $50,000, it seemed surreal to me,” Bland said.

“I reached out through social media to make a difference and I just kind of went through the motions, but now we have all of these communities come together, companies are donating their time, their labor, the materials.”

With the roofing repairs at no charge, the money donated can now be used to make other much-needed updates to the facility.

“Right now we are going to work with the donors to make sure they know we are moving on passed the roof and they want their fund allocated to other parts of the building,” Bland said.

Talitha Koum Institute is a mental health therapeutic nurture center with a goal of ending the school-to-prison pipeline by working with trauma-affected children so these updates can make all the difference.

“When you have a leaking roof and it’s leaking all over the building, everyone feels undone by that,” Cowley said.

“Having all of that cease and stop and everything be dry as it should be, gives everyone peace of mind.”

“These children have been through traumatic life experiences, the last thing they need is a traumatic experience at school,” Bland said.

“Their school is improving, they are improving, their lives are improving.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.