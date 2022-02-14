Advertisement

Vulture-damaged roof at Waco childhood center repaired at no cost

Vultures sharpening beaks caused severe damage in 2021
Talitha Koum Institute Repairs
Talitha Koum Institute Repairs(Stinson Bland)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Talitha Koum Institute in Waco fought major flooding and roof damage due to some vultures causing severe damage to its building in 2021.

Water rained down from the ceiling and buckets filled up, but since KWTX aired the story in October, the Talitha Koum Institute is now celebrating new beginnings.

“Niagra Falls is not coming into the laundry room anymore, which leaked into the lobby and the classrooms,” Susan Cowley, Executive Director at Talitha Koum Institute, said.

Vultures sharpening their beaks on the outside of their building damaged the roof and siding, but the community has been hard at work.

“We came out and inspected it and saw what needed to be done,” Austin Montgomery, Founder of The Roof Co. Waco, said.

“We just said we’ll donate all of the roof repairs and do it pro-bono, all of the siding and everything. We found an asbestos company to come out and get that taken care of.”

The Roof Co. Waco replaced the roof and siding and had asbestos removed free of charge. It all started after seeing a Facebook post from Stinson Bland of Waco First Home Buyers asking for donations.

“For us being able to give back to that for as much as they do for the community, just felt like the right thing to do,” Montgomery said.

I'm on a mission to make a difference in the local community and I found a project that I am passionate about! PLEASE...

Posted by Stinson Bland on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Bland says the generosity of others far exceeded his expectations.

“When Susan called me and told me they got the $50,000, it seemed surreal to me,” Bland said.

“I reached out through social media to make a difference and I just kind of went through the motions, but now we have all of these communities come together, companies are donating their time, their labor, the materials.”

With the roofing repairs at no charge, the money donated can now be used to make other much-needed updates to the facility.

“Right now we are going to work with the donors to make sure they know we are moving on passed the roof and they want their fund allocated to other parts of the building,” Bland said.

Talitha Koum Institute is a mental health therapeutic nurture center with a goal of ending the school-to-prison pipeline by working with trauma-affected children so these updates can make all the difference.

“When you have a leaking roof and it’s leaking all over the building, everyone feels undone by that,” Cowley said.

“Having all of that cease and stop and everything be dry as it should be, gives everyone peace of mind.”

“These children have been through traumatic life experiences, the last thing they need is a traumatic experience at school,” Bland said.

“Their school is improving, they are improving, their lives are improving.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license

Latest News

File Graphic
Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun
(L-R) Pete Sessions, Paulette Carson, Rob Rosenberger and Jason "Storm" Nelson are running for...
District 17 incumbent facing three candidates in Republican primary
File Photo: Former Central Texas Congressman Bill Flores
Former Central Texas congressman now on ERCOT says grid ready for next winter blast
Affordable housing options throughout the United States are shrinking. But through an...
Killeen competing for approval of affordable housing projects
New voting website tracks wait times
Website launched for voters to track wait times at polls