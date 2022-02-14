Advertisement

Family alive following rescue from Border Agents

(KGNS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - Three Haitian migrants were rescued by Del Rio Border agents from being stranded in the middle of the Rio Grande River.

The agents were watching line duties at 7:40 a.m. Saturday February 12 where they saw a family crossing the river when the U.S. riverbank collapsed and the family were plunged under the water.

The family struggled to stay afloat due to swift currents and an agent jumped in the river in attempt to save them. Another agent attempted to throw a rescue bag, but was unsuccessful.

The officer in the river managed to pull the mother and child to safety then was able to rescue the male who was underwater.

Agents rendered aid and contacted Emergency Medical Services.

The family was evaluated by EMS, who recommended they be transported to a local hospital for further treatment. 

The 33-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, and 5-year-old girl received medical care and were released from the hospital this evening.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and guidelines.

