Houston tow truck driver faces manslaughter charges following crash that killed an infant

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston Tow Truck driver, Jose Luna, will be charged with manslaughter following the death of an infant in a car crash.

Luna was driving eastbound a black Ford F 450 Tow Truck with a beige Toyota Corolla on the wheel lift at 10:15 am February 13 at the 12000 block of West Little Road.

Melvin Romero was stopped at a red traffic signal in a Nissan in the left lane of the same road with Esbeidy Linares and an infant boy in the rear seat.

According to investigators, Luna was driving at a high speed when he failed to control the speed that resulted in the front of the truck to hit the rear of Romero’s vehicle.

After the crash, the three vehicles traveled northeast to a bar ditch on the northside of the roadway.

Linares and the infant were transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The child passed away at 11:09 a.m. from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

