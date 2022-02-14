Fort Hood community mourning death of teacher who battled COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Students, teachers and families in the Montague Village Elementary community are mourning the loss of beloved fifth-grade teacher Alexandra Chandler, who died on Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19.

“She will be greatly missed. She was a dedicated teacher, friend, and mentor to her peers and students,” the school district said in a statement emailed to news outlets.

“We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family during this difficult time.”

As KWTX previously reported, Chandler tested positive for COVID before an emergency C-section.

After giving birth to her son, Beau, and returning home, both were sent back to the hospital a few days later for shortness of breath.

Chandler ended up being intubated after she experienced a double Pneumothorax where both lungs collapse.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

