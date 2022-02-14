Advertisement

Fort Hood community mourning death of teacher who battled COVID-19

Mrs. Chandler tested positive shortly before emergency C-section
Alexandra Chandler with her son Beau shortly after his birth.
Alexandra Chandler with her son Beau shortly after his birth.(Courtesy Photo for KWTX only)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Students, teachers and families in the Montague Village Elementary community are mourning the loss of beloved fifth-grade teacher Alexandra Chandler, who died on Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19.

“She will be greatly missed. She was a dedicated teacher, friend, and mentor to her peers and students,” the school district said in a statement emailed to news outlets.

“We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family during this difficult time.”

As KWTX previously reported, Chandler tested positive for COVID before an emergency C-section.

After giving birth to her son, Beau, and returning home, both were sent back to the hospital a few days later for shortness of breath.

Chandler ended up being intubated after she experienced a double Pneumothorax where both lungs collapse.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license

Latest News

Ashanti Grant
Reward increased for information on road rage shooting that critically wounded Texas girl
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
Chris Angelo Morales
Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting girl visiting family in Central Texas
TX Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against Meta, previously known as Facebook,...
Texas AG sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition