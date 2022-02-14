Advertisement

Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting girl visiting family in Central Texas

Chris Angelo Morales
Chris Angelo Morales(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old girl from Georgia accused a Killeen man, identified in an affidavit as Chris Angelo Morales, of sexually assaulting her while she visited family in Central Texas.

The 26-year-old Morales was charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to online jail records.

The investigation began on March 5, 2021 when the victim told her teacher back in Georgia that she had been sexually assaulted by a relative during a visit to Texas in the summer of 2019.

The alleged sexual assault happened on June 29, 2019 at the home of the girl’s paternal grandmother, the document states. The girl was eight years old at the time.

Investigators interviewed the girl’s mother, the paternal grandmother and Morales and were able to “corroborate the child’s outcry as to the time frame that the sexual abuse occurred and the opportunity that Chris Angelo Morales had to commit the aggravated sexual abuse,” the document states.

Morales is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1-million bond.

