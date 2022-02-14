Reward raised to $30,000 in road rage shooting of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston police and crime stoppers are raising the stakes on information of the suspect to $30,000 in the case involving the road rage shooting of Ashanti Grant, 9 on Monday.

In a press conference, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that Grant was in “critical condition.”

“The last several days have been heartbreaking on so many different levels,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Her young life has been altered forever by a cowardly act – and I underscore that – by a criminal driving our streets who acted with a callous disregard for human life.”

According to KHOU, Grant’s grandmother told them Sunday that the little girl’s brain swelling has gone down.

Ashanti was shot in the head Feb. 8 while in the backseat of her family’s car watching cartoons when suddenly a man in a white GMC Denali shot at their vehicle Southwest Freeway near Fondren.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600 or the Houston Police Department.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

