Advertisement

Reward raised to $30,000 in road rage shooting of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant

Ashanti Grant
Ashanti Grant(KHOU/Larry Grant)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston police and crime stoppers are raising the stakes on information of the suspect to $30,000 in the case involving the road rage shooting of Ashanti Grant, 9 on Monday.

In a press conference, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that Grant was in “critical condition.”

“The last several days have been heartbreaking on so many different levels,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Her young life has been altered forever by a cowardly act – and I underscore that – by a criminal driving our streets who acted with a callous disregard for human life.”

According to KHOU, Grant’s grandmother told them Sunday that the little girl’s brain swelling has gone down.

Ashanti was shot in the head Feb. 8 while in the backseat of her family’s car watching cartoons when suddenly a man in a white GMC Denali shot at their vehicle Southwest Freeway near Fondren.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600 or the Houston Police Department.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
Chris Angelo Morales
Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting girl visiting family in Central Texas
TX Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against Meta, previously known as Facebook,...
Texas AG sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information