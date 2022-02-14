Advertisement

Used car prices are up by over 40% from last year

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those looking to buy a used car may want to think twice.

New data shows the average price for used cars and trucks jumped by 40.5% from January 2021 to January of this year.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars,...
Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.(Source: CNN/file)

Those who have their eye on a new car still will have some sticker shock. Prices of new vehicles are up around 12%, averaging around $46,000.

The computer chip shortage is contributing to the higher new car price tag.

Overall travel is just pricier. Gas prices are up 40%, averaging around $3.50 a gallon.

Other services like airlines, buses, and trains have increased 5.6%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

If you’re planning on taking your special Valentine to a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day,...
Local restaurants thriving or struggling with staffing this Valentine’s Day
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing