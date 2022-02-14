Warm & breezy before midweek cold front

More warm weather is with us for Tuesday with highs once again in the 70s. The air is still pretty dry, and that creates the potential for elevated fire danger tomorrow with wind gusts around 35mph. Avoid outdoor burning. Breezy winds out or the south stil around for Tuesday & Wednesday ahead of our next front coming by Thursday. We have a rain chance coming with this front and a noticeable drop in temperatures too.

We will need to keep an eye on the thunderstorm chances Wednesday evening and overnight. One or two storms could become strong, possibly severe. The highest chances for severe weather will be north of our area, but one or two stronger storms can’t be ruled out. The biggest concern would be damaging winds overnight. The colder temperatures arrive for Thursday. We will likely see our high of the day in the morning & falling temperatures down into the 40s for Thursday afternoon. The front brings in more windy conditions, this time winds are colder & out of the north with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

A gradual warm up trend takes us into the weekend, with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will likely be back into the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

