$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan

Cody Rowley, 19
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Bryan. Brazos County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the inmates arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cody Rowley escaped from the second floor of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital by using a scaffold attached to the building Monday night before 10 p.m. Due to construction, scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the Deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured.

Immediately following the escape, the Sheriff’s Office began a search. Resources such as canines, drones and helicopters are being used.

Rowley is a white male, approximately 5′9″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

“We have no reason at this time to believe the public is in danger,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “However, if you see the individual... don’t approach him, just go ahead and give us a call and let us know where you are at and where he is.”

Rowley was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center for misdemeanor crimes.

Information on Rowley’s location can be called in to dispatch at 979-361-3888 or you can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

