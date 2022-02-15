Bad hair days continue...

Wednesday is going to be another windy day with south winds gusting 30-40 mph. Equally, if not slightly more, windy is our Thursday, but the direction of the wind will be different a cold front. This front will keep the winds up but it will also bring in a chance for some showers and storms.

A few isolated sprinkles are possible early Wednesday with cloudy skies initially. We’ll maybe see some late-day sunshine Wednesday but highs will warm back into the low-to-mid 70s. Sprinkles possible Wednesday morning and afternoon, but our best chance, arrives overnight Could a strong or severe storm fire up ahead or along the front? It is possible, but the odds are looking less likely locally and more up to the north of us.

Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning on Thursday and falling through the day -- the afternoon will be in the 40s with gusty and cold north winds. Behind this system, temperatures cool and sunshine returns Friday through the coming weekend. Weekend plans look gorgeous and seasonable both Saturday and Sunday.

