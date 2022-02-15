Baylor, Aranda Finalize Contract Extension

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University and head football coach Dave Aranda have finalized a contract extension, Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV announced Tuesday. The new deal results in an extension through 2029.

As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.

”I am incredibly grateful for Dave’s outstanding leadership of our football program and student-athletes through his commitment to Preparing Champions for Life,” Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. “Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community. We look forward to the future with Dave, his wife, Dione, and their children and the continued growth of our football program, student-athletes, and fan support under his exceptional leadership. Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country.”

After leading Baylor to wins in the 2021 Big 12 Championship and 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl, Aranda and the Bears finished with a 12-2 record, the most wins in program history. Despite being picked to finish eighth in the conference in the preseason media poll, BU defeated a school-record five ranked opponents, including a win over Oklahoma State to win the program’s first Big 12 Championship Game and third Big 12 Conference title. BU also defeated Ole Miss to claim the first BCS/New Year’s Six bowl win in the modern era.

Following the season’s success, Aranda was named the 2021 George Munger Coach of the Year and was a 2021 Coach of the Year finalist for three separate awards, including the Bear Bryant Award, Dodd Trophy and Eddie Robinson Award. He also received Big 12 Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press.

“My family and I are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we have received from Mack, President Livingstone, and the entire Waco community,” head football coach Dave Aranda said. “We are both incredibly grateful and proud to call Baylor our home. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come.”

In his first two seasons as the Bears’ head coach, Aranda has trained 11 All-Big 12 selections, including five individual award winners in Jalen Pitre (2021 Defensive Player of the Year), Trestan Ebner (2020 and 2021 Special Teams Player of the Year), Connor Galvin (2021 Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Siaki Ika (2021 Defensive Newcomer of the Year).

“Baylor University is extremely pleased to make a long-term commitment to Coach Dave Aranda. He is truly one of the brightest minds in college football” said President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D. “Coming off the most successful football season in Baylor history, we believe he has our football program and our student-athletes poised for ongoing development and sustained success. We appreciate how Coach Aranda represents Baylor, and his sincere commitment to our Christian mission and our student-athletes is evident in all that he does.”

