WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved Central Texas high school football coach, LeRoy Coleman, died on Saturday at age 74.

Coleman was the head coach at University High School from 1981-2007. After he retired, he became an assistant at La Vega.

He was still the La Vega offensive line coach and will be deeply missed by both communities.

