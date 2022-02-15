Advertisement

Brave in the Storm - February 17th | 6:30PM

In February 2021, one year ago, a massive winter storm overtook most of Texas and left a lot of Texans without power.
By KWTX Staff
Feb. 15, 2022
Join us, all week long, and look back to last year’s storm to see what we have learned from it.

Then join us on Thursday, February 17th at 6:30PM for a special presentation of “Brave in the Storm”

“Brave in the Storm” is presented by Mike Staas Services, MooreCo Inc., and The Roof Co.

