Child shot by stray bullet in critical condition following Houston shooting

Chase Bank at 2900 Woodbridge Drive
Chase Bank at 2900 Woodbridge Drive(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 9-year-old Hispanic girl is left in critical condition following a robbery gone wrong in Houston.

A robbery occurred at around 9:45 a.m. Monday night at the Chase Bank ATM at the 2900 block of Woodbridge Drive and Winkler, according to the Houston Police Department in a press conference.

At the Chase Bank ATM drive-thru, an individual was making a transaction when the suspect appeared on foot and robbed the individual at gunpoint.

According to investigators, the individual got a gun from their vehicle and began shooting in the direction of the suspect, but it’s unknown if the suspect, who is still at large, shot back

At the same time of the event. a vehicle with a family of four were driving near when one of the stray bullets went through the back window leading to the victim being shot and taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

The gun shooter did not know of the stray bullet hitting the victim when he called the police to report the robbery.

No charges have been placed against him due to the investigation.

“It goes to show that anytime there are guns involved, the danger to innocent bystanders is extremely high,” said Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is to call Houston Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-884-3131/

