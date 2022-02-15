Advertisement

Corsicana Police looking for missing teenager

Justin Hayden was last seen leaving his home on Park Row Boulevard on Valentine’s Day.
Justin Hayden was last seen leaving his home on Park Row Boulevard on Valentine’s Day.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating Justin Hayden, 13, a boy last seen leaving his home on Park Row Boulevard on Valentine’s Day.

Hayden has blue eyes, blonde hair, weights about 145 pounds, and is approximately 5-foot-6.

The boy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.

