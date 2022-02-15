Corsicana Police looking for missing teenager

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating Justin Hayden, 13, a boy last seen leaving his home on Park Row Boulevard on Valentine’s Day.

Hayden has blue eyes, blonde hair, weights about 145 pounds, and is approximately 5-foot-6.

The boy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.

