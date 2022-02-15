Advertisement

Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters put out a fire in the unit.
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cypress Ramos’ friends are demanding justice, after the 21-year-old’s body was found in a storage unit Saturday. The murder warrant for 32-year-old Allan Montemayor reveals information about the death. The warrant says Cypress died after being struck with a hard object. Police records show that Montemayor says he believed a song told him to kill Cypress but also believed that Cypress heard a song with instructions to kill Montemayor.

Cypress’ friend, Camilla Urbina, isn’t buying Montemayor’s story and wants justice.

“He tried to burn my friend, literally. Like burn, burn them up,” Camilla said.

Police say security camera video captured Montemayor’s truck at the storage unit near the 2700 block of North Frankford Ave. on Saturday. He and someone else entered the storage unit, but an hour and 20 minutes later, he came out alone and drove off. Investigators tracked him down and say they found blood on his legs.

“And there was blood on his pants, I believe that something else happened. And the truth will come out. And you will pay, promise,” Camilla said.

Montemayor told police he had been in the bathroom and when he came out he saw Cypress had set a fire. He then said Cypress “came at him with a bat...and it was either me or him.”

Camilla doesn’t believe that’s what happened.

“She is not that strong to even hit a person with a crowbar or a four-by-four or whatever it was that hit him when he was out of the restroom. There’s no way.”

Camilla says Cypress identified as a female and had for as long as she knew her. Camilla is a drag performer in Lubbock and says Cypress was always supportive and well known and loved in the gay community. At one point, Cypress sent Camilla a video of her performance.

“Now that I have a video that she does have, that was from her hands, it just means so much more. I think, if anything, I could say like that was my number one fan.”

Camilla says she will miss Cypress’ smile, something she doesn’t want Montemayor to take from anyone else.

“I don’t want him to ever get out, ever. I don’t wish death on anybody. And I don’t wish death on him, but I don’t ever want him to get out and hurt anybody else.”

Montemayor is in the Lubbock County Detention Center held on a $500,000 bond for a charge of murder. The Lubbock Fire Rescue investigators and Fire Marshal say the fire is classified as criminal and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

