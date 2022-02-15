District 17 incumbent facing three candidates in Republican primary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s not just Valentine’s Day, it’s also the first day of early voting for the March 1 primary, and there are a number of races Central Texans will be able to weigh in on.

This is a primary election, so voters will choose either the democrat or republican ballot and vote for the candidate they want to represent the party in the general election later this year.

One race some in Central Texas will see on the ballot—the Republican primary for Congressional District 17.

Jason “Storm” Nelson is one of the candidates running in the primary. He said he’s running because we’re facing tough problems, and he said his time in the military gives him experience creating solutions.

Nelson said if he’s elected, he only plans to serve three terms, but he has some goals. Those goals include creating a coalition of the new members to start a voting bloc, work with emergency services teams to use FEMA funds to modernize communications equipment, and create opportunities for local people to help with writing legislation.

“Why aren’t farmers writing farming legislation? Why aren’t ranchers writing ranching legislation? Why aren’t people who need water rights, writing water rights bills?” Nelson said. “These are things that seem very simple to me.”

Rob Rosenberger, who was born and raised in east Texas, which is now part of the district, also running.

Rosenberger has military experience, and served in the CIA and as an advisor to congress. He has a long list of priorities, if elected, but he’s focused on four main ones.

He said he wants to rein in government overreach and overspending, as well as address election integrity and border security.

“I have the reputation, the background, the leadership, and the history of working in D.C.,” Rosenberger said. “I was an outsider with an insider perspective. And that could be put to good use for this district.”

Paulette Carson is also running for the Republican nomination. Carson comes from a military family, and said she has strong business experience, along with being involved in the Republican party for years.

Carson said her priorities include addressing border security, and she is a strong pro-life supporter. She said also wants to address election integrity, government overreach and inflation.

“We’re in a dark place right now. But there’s such hope,” Carson said. “People need to know that I’m going to go there, not to build a kingdom, not to make a lot of money. I’m there to serve our district and to represent them in Washington, D.C.”

The district is currently represented by Pete Sessions, who is running for his second term in this district.

During his time in office, Sessions has served on the financial services committee and government reform and oversight committee.

He said one of the biggest issues facing Texas is border safety, but improving infrastructure is another priority.

Sessions said he has the experience needed to get his goals accomplished.

“We’re effectively working on behalf of Texas to get the things that we need,” Sessions said. “And increasingly, as we move forward as Texas grows, that opportunity to make sure that we get what we need is very, very important and that I have an expertise and balance of how to get that done.”

Whoever wins the primary will go on to face Mary Jo Woods, the democratic candidate who is running unopposed. Early voting runs through Feb. 25.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.