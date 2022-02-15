Advertisement

Firefighters battling blaze at Caldwell Motel, some residents without power

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell firefighters and multiple agencies are responding to a fire at the Caldwell Motel.

Fire officials have not confirmed a cause for the fire or if there are any injuries, but they are asking everyone to avoid the area. They said some residents around the are may be experiencing a power outage.

“Please avoid the area to give all of our first responders time and room to work to put this fire out!,” the Caldwell Fire and Rescue Facebook post says.

