First responders reflect on 2021 freeze: ‘I don’t think we were prepared’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A year ago, Central Texas was beginning to experience the beginning of what would eventually be more than 200 hours below freezing temperatures, and those in charge of keeping people safe struggled while responding to emergencies.

Not only were emergency managers trying to deal with a worldwide pandemic, they were tasked with keeping people safe in sub-freezing temperatures for days during the arctic blast of February 2021.

They were constantly responding to calls for service on slick roads, then dealing with power outages - all area health districts attempted to administer the newly-released COVID-19 vaccines.

“To be honest, I don’t think any of us were as prepared as we could’ve been. Not just, you know, our level here, but across the state,” said Elizabeth Thomas, the emergency management coordinator for Waco-McLennan County.

Thomas remembered ice all around, not going away for days.

Jennifer Henager, the City of Temple’s fire-emergency management specialist, remembers, that even with advanced warning, many still struggled during the storm. “Unfortunately, with things like that, everyone tends to think, ‘oh it’s not going to happen to us.’ Especially, because it doesn’t every happen here,” said Henager.

As the freezing rain shifted to snow, the focus shifted from managing COVID to managing the cold. Thomas said that realization came quick. “On that Sunday, I was like, this is going to be a lot worse than we think it’s going to be,” she said.

Chains were on tires and sand was spread across roads. Still, it was too slick to get around. The calls to help others did not stop.

Temple Fire Department Chief Mitch Randles said the number of calls they responded to during that week were typically what they see in a month. “Remember, you’re not in your normal response mode. These are not normal days. It is a unique situation,” he said.

Then came the power outages.

“It really made it much worse,” said Henager. “It added a level of complication we were not expecting.”

The power outages not only effected homes, but the City of Killeen’s water system, said Peter Perez, the director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Officials had to shift what part of the city had water pressure. That complicated the response to a massive blaze at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen on February 19.

“We called them and said, ‘we need water in this area. We’ve got to be able to turn the hydrants on and we need to be able to have the pressure come out,’” said Perez.

This added to the workload for first-responders and added extra hours on the clock as many could not get home. Extra firefighters brought in to help respond were stuck at their stations.

“We brought in cots to our stations, because we needed more beds,” said Perez. “And that was the same for our officers who were sleeping in their cards or sleeping in the PD.”

By this point, there is ice everywhere and many people are in the dark.

Local authorities opened warming stations, but the main concern was not getting too many people close together because COVID cases were still rising.

“We knew then that we were going to have to kind of shift our response to COVID, to that winter weather,” said Perez.

Masked up and spread out, many people took advantage of the warming stations, to stay out of their cold homes.

Looking back now, Thomas said she never would have thought she would have to guide a community through a worldwide pandemic and a harsh freeze.

“I got promoted to emergency management coordinator position in November of 2019, so my first disaster was COVID-19,” said Thomas. “And then next on was this winter storm, so I can only think it’s going to get better from here hopefully.”

So now, the task is for everyone to prepare.

“Because this will happen again here,” said Randles.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.