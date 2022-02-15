Houston woman accused of murdering mother

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Kristen Woods, 39, a Houston-area woman, is facing charges for allegedly killing her 64-year-old mother.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to find the front door slightly opened at 7 a.m. February 14 in the 36421 block of Boxelder street on a welfare check.

When they entered, deputies found a large amount of blood on the property and found the victim dead in the garage with signs of trauma.

According to investigators, neighbors reported seeing the victim’s daughter “acting erratically” in the days before the discovery.

The evidence at the scene revealed the victim was killed by her daughter, who then attempted to clean up the scene, deputies said.

Woods was already in custody. She had been arrested earlier Monday by Houston Police Department officers on an unrelated charge of criminal trespass.

Woods is being held at the Harris County Jail and will now be charged with murder.

