Killeen competing for approval of affordable housing projects

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen Community Development Department is seeking state approval for five possible affordable housing developments.

“Because of several different factors, we tend to score a little bit high this year for the need for affordable housing,” said Leslie Hinkle, the executive director of community development.

Killeen City Council first needs to sign off on the five developments, then pursue final approval from the state.

“There is usually only one award,” said Hinkle. “So, we are competing against Temple, Waco, Bryan-College Station.”

It is not just a Killeen or Central Texas problem.

Data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows three-out-of-four low-incomes families need help paying rent.

“The housing markets have changed considerably, especially this past year,” said Hinkle.

Even doing simple online searches through AffordableHousing.com options for housing turned up slim. Only 10 places were shown in Killeen.

And there is one population being affected more than anyone.

“The ones who have the most need are our older population, because they tend to be on a fixed income,” said Hinkle.

Historically the city council has approved applications like these, but nothing will be official until Tuesday night’s meeting. After that, any state approval comes some time in the middle of the summer.

So as the competition heats up, there is hope for help from the state.

“Rent has increased, and so the need for global housing increases,” said Hinkle.

