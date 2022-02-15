Officials say resolving legal issues outside court could alleviate backlogged court system

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Domestic Violence Response Team, law enforcement, lawyers and attorneys, and advocates across our area came together Tuesday to discuss ways to help those battling family services cases.

“There’s other alternatives to fighting it out in court,” Shelly Mathews, a mediator and parenting coordinator, said.

Mathews works closely with cases to be an advocate for the families and their children.

“The parenting coordinator provides case assessment, case management, and education so all of those things are not happening in the courtroom,” Mathews said.

“They need someone outside of the courtroom.”

She spoke with leaders within our community to explain how parenting coordination allows for agreements without ever having to wait to go to court.

“I have a client right now that she’s been waiting over two years just to get into a court,” Christie Ryan, a lawyer who focuses on family law, said.

“You can kind of skip that whole argument in court, you skip going to court other than showing the judge we have an agreement.”

“It’s just hard to get hearing dates,” Jason Milam, an attorney at Milam and Fanning, PLLC, said.

“I think right now in most of our courts if you wanted to get a hearing date, you are looking into April or May already. So if we can clear these cases by agreement, there’s less cases needing heard by the judge.”

The idea is this can help an overloaded court system and it has a focus on finding the right fit for the families involved.

“Parenting coordination, alternative dispute resolutions of all sorts are typically of great benefit to the children,” Milam said.

“It keeps them out of court and keeps the parties from fighting and focusing on the children.”

It allows for cases to be resolved without clogging the system while bringing relief to families, officials involved in the cases, and law enforcement.

Parenting coordinators and mediators handle all different types of cases from family law to property.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.