Local Sheriff's dept. asks scorned lovers to turn in their exes for Valentine’s Day

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’ve ever been done wrong by an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend, here’s a chance for revenge.

Some law enforcement agencies, including the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, are asking people to turn-in their exes for Valentine’s Day.

“Anybody who you’re upset with that has done you wrong, we have a place for ‘em, just give us a call and we’ll help you out,” said Hill County Sheriff Rodney Watson.

Watson’s agency put up a post on social media at the beginning of the month asking people who have an ex, who is a criminal or has warrants, to give them a call to make sure this Valentine’s Day is one they’ll never forget.

It’s part of a law enforcement challenge across the nation using social media--and people’s emotions--to help combat crime.

“We try to do anything we can, anything that works as long as we’re doing the right thing and doing it in good faith, and this was kind of a tongue and cheek thing, we were doing it for a little bit of laughter,” said Watson.

Watson says they’ve already had multiple women come forward to turn-in their ex-boyfriends.

He’s hoping more will follow suit so they can keep up with the criminals.

“We try to use any tool we can,” said Watson. “Nowadays, you have to really be creative because the criminals are getting smarter, and we have to stay a step ahead of them.”

Even federal agencies like the ATF are taking part in the challenge.

On Monday, the agency put out a tweet asking for people with information about illegal gun activity involving their former or current partners to come forward to make it “a Valentine’s Day to remember”.

