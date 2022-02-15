McLennan County District Attorney primary heating up

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Republican primary for the McLennan County district attorney has gathered quite a bit of attention after several weeks of tense comments between the two candidates.

Defense attorney Josh Tetens is running against incumbent Barry Johnson, who is serving his first term as district attorney.

Tetens has been a defense attorney for the last 15 years, and he said he decided to run for office after being approached by local law enforcement and victims over the last several years.

Tetens studied criminal law in law school at Baylor and has worked his entire career in Waco. He said working with prosecutors, law enforcement and other courts gives him the experience he needs to serve in the position well.

“I have the experience, I have the support, and I have the backing and I have the knowledge, and I have the expertise to be able to not only go into that office and start day one, but be able to use what I’ve learned and negotiate and mentor and help new prosecutors and bring in some seasoned experienced veteran prosecutors,” Tetens said.

Johnson said he should be re-elected because he’s doing the job McLennan county voters elected him to do.

When Johnson took office in 2019, he said there was a back-log of more than 2,000 cases, and by the start of the pandemic, he’d cut it in half.

While trying cases slowed down during the pandemic, Johnson said they’re still taking on about 50 felony cases a week, and since the courts re-opened in May, they’ve tried 14 felonies and six misdemeanors.

“I’ve done the job that they elected to do,” Johnson said. “I took care of the Twin Peaks fiasco that was hanging over our heads, saved the county hundreds of millions of dollars in doing that. I came in $924,000 under budget in my first three years. We now have the best attorney’s office in the state of Texas. We’re going to continue to do that.”

Now this race has not come without controversy. Johnson has criticized Tetens for his experience as a defense attorney, saying Tetens has spent his career putting criminals back on the streets.

Tetens said that’s a disingenuous claim, and said he works to defend the constitution and ensure people have been charged appropriately, with adequate evidence.

Tetens adds that he has the support of law enforcement, which he said Johnson no longer has.

Tetens said he’s been endorsed by the Waco Police Association, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas.

He said if he’s elected, one of his first goals is improve communication.

“You need to communicate with him about every individual case, you need to make sure that every individual is treated with professionalism and respect, whether that’s an accused defendant, or whether that’s the arresting officer or detective or a judge,” Tetens said. “And that’s something that is probably priority and goal number one.”

Johnson said despite the McLennan County sheriff endorsing his competitor, he has a good relationship with the rest of the sheriff’s office, and he said he communicates well with the majority of the police department.

Johnson said there is always some conflict between law enforcement and district attorneys.

“When you set the bar high, you’re going to get some blowback, no matter who you are,” Johnson said. “That relationship, with conflict between the district attorney, the law enforcement officers that they deal with, that conflict exists in all 254 counties, and it’s a very healthy conflict. It’s called checks and balances”

Johnson said he works on the relationship with law enforcement every week. Whoever wins this primary will go on to face the democratic candidate Aubrey Robertson. Early voting runs through Feb. 25, and Election Day is March 1.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.