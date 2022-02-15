Neighbors rescue Mexia man from burning home

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Mexia Fire Department and the Wortham Volunteer Fire Department on Monday battled a house fire that injured a man and ignited a smaller grass fire in a field near the home.

The Mexia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department was dispatched to the house fire in the 700 block of South Bonham Street shortly before 5 p.m. The home was fully-engulfed in flames at the time.

Mexia EMS personnel treated a 30-year-old man who suffered burns to his hands and feet and had to be rescued from the fire by neighbors. The victim was transported to Hillcrest Medical Center for further treatment.

The fire ignited a small grass fire in a field just north of the home, but that fire was quickly extinguished.

The house fire was extinguished at approximately 8:00 p.m. and the home was declared a total loss.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

