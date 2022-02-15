Advertisement

Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wholesale retailer Sam’s Club is offering a heavily discounted membership deal.

The warehouse club is offering $8 memberships until Thursday as a result of a promotion it ran for the Super Bowl.

The promotion stated that the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was at during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the retailer ran a 30-second commercial.

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on the Cincinnati Bengals’ eight-yard line when the commercial ran, which means new customers can receive a Sam’s Club membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.

The Rams would eventually score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on that drive.

The deal only applies to the Club membership tier, and there is only one discounted membership per person. The memberships are valid for one year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
Nikki and Jim Bob's love odyssey began in junior high when they broke up. Fate reunited them...
Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade
Alexandra Chandler with her son Beau shortly after his birth.
Fort Hood community mourning death of teacher who battled COVID-19
Chris Angelo Morales
Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting girl visiting family in Central Texas

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme
FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa,...
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Killeen during the 2021 February winter storm.
First responders reflect on 2021 freeze: ‘I don’t think any of us were as prepared’
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
`I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court