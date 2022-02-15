Stormy weather still arriving late Wednesday but severe storm chances are lower

One year ago today, Central Texas (and much of the state) was attempting to shovel out of the widespread snow that fell Valentine’s Day night and was bracing for the coldest temperatures the state has seen in years. This year, we’re not shoveling out of snow and we’re not dealing with the cold but we are gearing up for our next storm system to move through. Temperatures this morning, starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, will warm steadily under sunny skies into the upper 60s and low 70s late in the day. Although we may be a touch cooler today, we’ll also be notably windier. South winds will increase this afternoon, gusting as high as about 30 MPH, with southerly winds hanging around through Wednesday too. Those south winds will pull humidity right into Central Texas and will warm our lows from near 40° this morning to near 60° Wednesday morning. A few isolated sprinkles are possible early Wednesday with cloudy skies initially. We’ll maybe see some late-day sunshine Wednesday but highs will warm back into the low-to-mid 70s. Rain chances are near 10% Wednesday morning and around 30% Wednesday afternoon, but higher chances, naer 50%, arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

As anticipated, the severe weather chances locally have decreased since the upper-level storm system responsible for the mid-week storms should be farther away. Still, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how overnight storms evolve. If a stray thunderstorm were to form Wednesday, it could potentially contain gusty winds, hail, or a stray tornado. The afternoon storm chances are near 10% but shower chances are near 30%. Those rain chances climb to around 50% overnight, mainly after midnight, as storms from West Texas roll eastward. We’re under a level 1 ‘marginal’ severe weather risk with a level 2 ‘slight’ right focused in North Texas where storms have a better chance of holding together. The overnight line of storms, if they hold together in our area, could primarily contain gusty winds. Unfortunately, we’re expecting less precipitation too with likely less than a half-inch of rain area wide. Within any thunderstorms, should they impact our area, rain totals could near an inch. After the morning storms move out, temperature

