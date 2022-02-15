Advertisement

Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — A 15-year-old Dallas-area boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun, police said Monday.

The boy who has been charged says he and his friend, also 15, were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house in the Dallas suburb of Garland when it went off accidentally, according to a Garland police statement.

The friend was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, and police are withholding the suspect’s name because he’s a juvenile.

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Barry Johnson and Josh Tetens are facing off for the Republican nomination for district...
Candidates face off in Republican primary for McLennan County District Attorney
There are four candidates running for the Republican nomination to represent Congressional...
Congressional District 17 Republican Primary candidates
Jason "Storm" Nelson and Rob Rosenberger are two of the candidates running for the Republican...
District 17 Candidates - Jason "Storm" Nelson and Rob Rosenberger
Pete Sessions and Paulette Carson are two of the candidates running for the Republican...
District 17 Candidates - Pete Sessions and Paulette Carson