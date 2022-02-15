Trial to begin in 1997 Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trial for a man accused of a murder in Lubbock in 1997 is set to begin Tuesday.

Pedro Erevia is one of two men accused of killing Steven Johnson. After more than 20 years, an inmate at the Lubbock County Detention Center came forward with information about Johnson’s death.

The inmate told investigators Erevia and Fabian Madrid were getting revenge for someone stealing a safe from Madrid’s home that year.

Erevia and Fabian Madrid were arrested on January 19, 2021, and charged with murder. Erevia was released on $150,000 bond on March 14, however, court documents say Erevia cut off his GPS ankle monitor and threw it away less than a week after he was ordered to wear one.

According to police reports, on the night of the murder, Erevia and Madrid lured Johnson toward their car one night, trying to buy drugs, when Johnson saw the gun, he ran and someone shot him in the back.

The inmate told police Erevia had talked about the crime while they were in jail together.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.