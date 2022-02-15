Advertisement

Trial to begin in 1997 Lubbock murder

Pedro Joel Erevia
Pedro Joel Erevia(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trial for a man accused of a murder in Lubbock in 1997 is set to begin Tuesday.

Pedro Erevia is one of two men accused of killing Steven Johnson. After more than 20 years, an inmate at the Lubbock County Detention Center came forward with information about Johnson’s death.

The inmate told investigators Erevia and Fabian Madrid were getting revenge for someone stealing a safe from Madrid’s home that year.

Erevia and Fabian Madrid were arrested on January 19, 2021, and charged with murder. Erevia was released on $150,000 bond on March 14, however, court documents say Erevia cut off his GPS ankle monitor and threw it away less than a week after he was ordered to wear one.

According to police reports, on the night of the murder, Erevia and Madrid lured Johnson toward their car one night, trying to buy drugs, when Johnson saw the gun, he ran and someone shot him in the back.

The inmate told police Erevia had talked about the crime while they were in jail together.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
Alexandra Chandler with her son Beau shortly after his birth.
Fort Hood community mourning death of teacher who battled COVID-19
Nikki and Jim Bob's love odyssey began in junior high when they broke up. Fate reunited them...
Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade
Chris Angelo Morales
Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting girl visiting family in Central Texas

Latest News

File Graphic
Houston woman accused of murdering mother
Al.com/Federal Court Records
Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop
Gordon Collier and Bill Flores
Former Central Texas congressman now on ERCOT says grid ready for next winter blast
Killeen competing for more affordable housing tax credits
Killeen competing for more affordable housing tax credits
Mexia house fire
Neighbors rescue Mexia man from burning home