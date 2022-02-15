Advertisement

Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping,...
There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Barry Johnson and Josh Tetens are facing off for the Republican nomination for district...
Candidates face off in Republican primary for McLennan County District Attorney
There are four candidates running for the Republican nomination to represent Congressional...
Congressional District 17 Republican Primary candidates
Jason "Storm" Nelson and Rob Rosenberger are two of the candidates running for the Republican...
District 17 Candidates - Jason "Storm" Nelson and Rob Rosenberger
Pete Sessions and Paulette Carson are two of the candidates running for the Republican...
District 17 Candidates - Pete Sessions and Paulette Carson