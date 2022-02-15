Marshals, Waco Police capture fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested an armed wanted suspect that ended in an officer shooting their weapon on February 14.

The police department were assisted by the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in arresting Ronald Cooper White, 28, near the 500 block of Bowden St.

White was wanted for aggravated robbery reported in 2021 by Waco police and was considered armed and dangerous, according to Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department spokeswoman.

In the attempt to arrest the man, the suspect ran from police while displaying a gun at officers when a Task Force officer fired their weapon.

The suspect was not injured and later arrested by police.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

