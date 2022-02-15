Website launched for voters to track wait times at polls

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With the start of early voting Monday, Bell County launched a new website for voters to find their nearest polling location, and see wait times at each site in the county by visiting bellcountytx.com/voting.

The website was developed by the Bell County Technology Services Department to work on either a computer or mobile device.

“The app was built in house so it wasn’t a huge financial investment,” County spokesperson James Stafford explained Monday.

The website displays the estimated wait time at each of the six early voting locations, all polling locations will be added on Election Day, Tuesday March 1.

“I think our elections department is just committed to making the voting process as painless as possible, as accessible as possible so this is just removing one more barrier that people have,” Stafford said.

He says election judges were trained on manually updating the wait in real time.

“You can click on a specific location and see the wait time right now and when that information was updated, so we encourage people to make sure they do pay attention to when those numbers were updated but so far today its stayed updated.”

“I can get in right now in a short window of time it makes it that much easier for me to make my voice heard at the polls,” Stafford said.

