Advertisement

Website launched for voters to track wait times at polls

New voting website tracks wait times
New voting website tracks wait times(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With the start of early voting Monday, Bell County launched a new website for voters to find their nearest polling location, and see wait times at each site in the county by visiting bellcountytx.com/voting.

The website was developed by the Bell County Technology Services Department to work on either a computer or mobile device.

“The app was built in house so it wasn’t a huge financial investment,” County spokesperson James Stafford explained Monday.

The website displays the estimated wait time at each of the six early voting locations, all polling locations will be added on Election Day, Tuesday March 1.

“I think our elections department is just committed to making the voting process as painless as possible, as accessible as possible so this is just removing one more barrier that people have,” Stafford said.

He says election judges were trained on manually updating the wait in real time.

“You can click on a specific location and see the wait time right now and when that information was updated, so we encourage people to make sure they do pay attention to when those numbers were updated but so far today its stayed updated.”

“I can get in right now in a short window of time it makes it that much easier for me to make my voice heard at the polls,” Stafford said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license

Latest News

File Graphic
Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun
(L-R) Pete Sessions, Paulette Carson, Rob Rosenberger and Jason "Storm" Nelson are running for...
District 17 incumbent facing three candidates in Republican primary
File Photo: Former Central Texas Congressman Bill Flores
Former Central Texas congressman now on ERCOT says grid ready for next winter blast
Affordable housing options throughout the United States are shrinking. But through an...
Killeen competing for approval of affordable housing projects