Woman killed in North Texas apartment fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Fire Chief said a 34-year-old woman, and dog, are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The Denison Fire Department was called out to a fire at the East Coast apartment complex on Crawford St. at 3:07 a.m.

“You can always rebuild a building but you lose a life, that’s it … there ain’t no coming back,” Tenant at East Coast Apartments Larry Duffie said.

Duffie said he got a knock on his door saying the place was on fire.

“When I got outside the door and got over in the field, I looked back and this whole section was… it was like Fourth of July,” Duffie said.

Neighbors sat across the street shortly after 3 Monday morning watching one of the units burn.

Denison Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks said when crews arrived they found an upstairs apartment fully engulfed in flames and a 34-year-old woman dead in a back room with her dog.

“We are lucky that the wind wasn’t blowing like it has been the last few nights like 20 miles an hour but they made an excellent stop on it cause it could have gotten out of hand really quickly,” Chief Jacks said.

The flames and smoke only affected the upstairs unit, where the unidentified woman was found, but the apartment below did suffer water damage.

“Oh God like how could this happen but this sucks, this sucks,” Tenant at East Coast Apartments Elvna Johnson said.

Another tenant said her apartment unit also received damage.

“They say we couldn’t go back in there and we have to find another place to stay so it actually had to have been that bad for us to find another place,” Johnson said.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation by The State Fire Marshall.

Chief Jacks said the cause of the fire is not yet known but one resident tells News 12 they saw a guy in a white truck drive near the building, get out, run up to the apartment, leave, then the apartment was on fire.

“If people have a problem with somebody it don’t take this, just go up and get the individual that you don’t like, step outside, get it on, be done with it and you don’t have to tear up property and all that good stuff, that’s so stupid, that’s childish stuff,” Duffie said.

We don’t know the name of the victim but was told Monday morning the name will be released once family is notified.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

