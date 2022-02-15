Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on Texas beach

Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including murder.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One of two Utah residents charged with capital murder for killing a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser murder charge.

Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including murder, under a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported. Noverr, who remained in the Kleberg County Jail in Kingsville, entered her plea during a sentencing videoconference with state District Judge Jack Pulcher.

The plea came three months after co-defendant Adam C. Williams, 35, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in a deal with prosecutors. The plea was in return for prosecutors sparing him the death penalty.

Prosecutors had previously said they would seek the death penalty for both for the killings of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46.

The Butlers were traveling through Texas on their way to Florida, where they planned to sell Christmas trees. Family members reported them missing on Oct. 16, and their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Oct. 27 on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

Williams and Noverr were arrested in the Mexican state of Jalisco after a surveillance photo showed the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
Nikki and Jim Bob's love odyssey began in junior high when they broke up. Fate reunited them...
Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade
Alexandra Chandler with her son Beau shortly after his birth.
Fort Hood community mourning death of teacher who battled COVID-19
Chris Angelo Morales
Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting girl visiting family in Central Texas

Latest News

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Killeen during the 2021 February winter storm.
First responders reflect on 2021 freeze: ‘I don’t think any of us were as prepared’
Justin Hayden was last seen leaving his home on Park Row Boulevard on Valentine’s Day.
Corsicana Police looking for missing teenager
Firefighters battling blaze at Caldwell Motel
Firefighters battling blaze at Caldwell Motel, some residents without power
Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan