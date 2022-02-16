Belton ISD school board approves order calling for $174-million bond election

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved an order calling for a nearly $174-million bond election to be held on May 7, 2022 in order to addresses the needs of a growing population and aging facilities, the district announced in a news release.

The proposed projects will be presented to voters in two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition A is for $168,825,000 and includes:

Elementary Schools #12 and #13

Delta Program facility

Expansion of Southwest Elementary

Mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing and interior finishes

Campus safety and security updates

Career and Technical Education and fine arts additions at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High @Waskow

Land acquisition for future schools and facilities

Expansion of the fine arts facilities at Lake Belton Middle School

Technology infrastructure upgrades

New buses

Expansion of the district agriculture facility

Proposition B is for $5,000,000 and includes:

Technology devices and equipment for students, teachers and staff

The school board’s decision was made after a series of Bond Exploration Committee (BEC) meetings involving parents, community members and business leaders.

Demographers reportedly told district trustees that Belton ISD should anticipate to grow by 3,100 students over the next five years and nearly 6,000 students by 2031.

The district said Chisholm Trail Elementary is already over capacity and Tarver Elementary is projected to be over capacity by the fall of 2022. Charter Oak Elementary is projected to be over capacity by 2024, the district ssaid.

By 2051, Belton ISD could have nearly 30,000 enrolled students “if long-term growth continues at a similar rate,” the district said.

Tax Impact

The school district said there will be no change to its tax rate for debt service “based on current conditions.”

In August, the Board adopted a decrease in the district’s tax rate for the third year in a row. The adopted rate of $1.3571 per $100 assessment included $0.9603 per $100 assessment for maintenance and operations and $0.3968 per $100 assessment for debt service.

This is almost a penny decrease from last year’s tax rate, the school district said.

Tax rates in the district have declined each of the last three years:

$1.60 in 2018

$1.4651 in 2019

$1.3651 in 2020

District taxpayers and parents can learn more about the bond during upcoming meetings. The school district will update its calendar as presentations are scheduled.

Belton ISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendum during Early Voting, April 25-May 3, and on Election Day, Saturday, May 7.

The last day to register to vote in the bond election is April 7.

