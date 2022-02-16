CBP Officers Seize $1.6 Million Worth of Narcotics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - An estimated value of $1,671,950 of alleged narcotics were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville.

Officers seized the drugs on three separate actions of packages with nearly 188 pounds of cocaine at the port entry.

The first seizure took place on February 10 when a 48-year-old female who United States citizen applied for entry into the U.S. in a 2010 Ford that was referred to a second inspection.

With a canine unit, officers discovered three packages hidden in the vehicle containing a total of 6.76 pounds of alleged cocaine.

A 27-year-old man was entering the port on February 11 in a 2011 Ford that was referred to a second inspection.

During inspection with help of the canine unit and the non-intrusive imaging system, 10 packages of allegedly 22.35 pounds of cocaine.

The final seizure took place on February 12 when a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen and 40-year-old female Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States aboard a 2015 Ford.

During inspection with help of the canine unit and the non-intrusive imaging system,77 packages of allegedly 187.70 pounds of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $52,190, $172,380, and $1,447,380.

The vehicles were also seized and suspects were taken under custody by the Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

