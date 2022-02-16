Central Texas elected officials reflect on 2021 storm, tout changes made

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s no denying: no one in Texas was prepared for the winter storms in February of 2021, even at the top.

The storms uncovered major flaws in the state’s power grid and communications systems.

“The scope and the severity...during a pandemic...in a regular session--it was just an incredible scenario,” said State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, Dist. 56.

At the State Capitol in Austin, elected officials have spent the last year working to repair the holes--and cut the loopholes--in preparation for another worst-case scenario.

“It immediately became a crisis,” said Congressman Pete Sessions, Dist. 17.

Central Texas politicians say last year’s deadly winter storm was unprecedented.

“It was kind of a once in a lifetime event actually,” said Anderson.

For hundreds of Texans, it became a ‘lifetime’ cut short.

But the greater Waco area fared far better than most parts of the state.

“People needed generators, people needed to take care of downed trees, very dangerous circumstances, and I was very, very pleased with us kicking in and working together,” said Sessions. “For example, a county judge in Limestone County took water out of his pool to help senior citizens.”

Anderson, who lives in Robinson, says he never lost power and used it to coordinate transportation and gather resources for people who needed.

“Folks in the district here did an outstanding job trying to help out where they can,” said Anderson. “Everybody kind of pulled together, but it was still very uncomfortable for a lot of people for a long time.”

Sessions explains how the ‘uncomfortable’ situation happened.

“What happened was all 254 counties literally brought down the entire ERCOT system,” said Sessions. “What also happened was a huge investigation about how it could have been avoided and the things that should have happened.”

Once Texas started to thaw out, lawmakers returned to Austin to face another unprecedented situation during the 87th Legislative Session.

“It was also, if you recall, in the midst of the pandemic, so it was an unusual situation in Austin before we started; limited staff the Capitol, everyone worried about COVID...I think we did as good a job as we could in the circumstances,” said Anderson.

Lawmakers have passed four major pieces of legislation since the storm including SB 2, SB 3, SB 2154, and HB 2586.

Anderson says they focus on three key areas of reform.

“One was communication, not only with inter-agency but with the general public,” said Anderson. “Two was winterization, and we’ve got most of the critical infrastructure up to federal standards on winterization, and then accountability: how to be more accountable with those agencies, and we’ve actually had major reforms in all those areas.”

Reforms like SB 3 require winterizing the Texas power grid.

“It’s not an end all do all, but I think we’ve made a giant step forward in winterizing,” said Anderson.

SB 2 changed the governance of ERCOT.

“The requirements now are that they should be Texas residents--’hello’...I mean...that’s just how this evolved over the years, there were folks outside the state and even outside the country on ERCOT,” said Anderson.

Sessions also criticized ERCOT.

“The Governor was point blank about it: ERCOT, the people who were expected to do certain things under emergencies, did not kick in,” said Sessions. “Some of those problems were most of those people didn’t live in Texas, they were not able to communicate, they were not on the ground.”

A change Sessions and Anderson are particularly proud of which they helped orchestrate along with State Sen. Brian Birdwell and State Rep. Kyle Kacal involves regionalizing equipment under the Texas Dept. of Emergency Management (TDEM).

“What happened is, the Texas Emergency Management System rearranged how and where they stock critical infrastructure items--not just water, not just vehicles, but actual equipment like these generators,” said Sessions. “Instead of them just being in located one or two or three areas, they’re now in I think nine different sections of the state.”

Sessions and Anderson say one of the failures of the storm which needs to be addressed is renewable energy.

“All the wind energy went to zero,” said Anderson. “When those big blades get ice on them, just like an ice plane it has to be de-iced, but they can’t really do that, so they’re out of the picture.”

Sessions says the wind turbines stopped because their gears froze because the electricity was out.

“So we’re now in a circumstance where we have to re-engineer, understand what our frailties are, and work accordingly,” said Sessions.

Many of Texas’ ‘frailties’ have gotten stronger, however.

Both Sessions and Anderson agree, the state is better prepared.

“I think this unmasked some of the things that had developed over the years, and so I think we’re in much better shape today,” said Anderson.

Elected officials are also asking Texans to do their part.

“A circumstance like this, we are counting on the public to be a little better prepared,” said Sessions. “It’s happened once, it can happen again, we need to be better prepared, and I believe we are.”

KWTX reached out to U.S. Senator John Cornyn: his team stopped responding to requests for an interview.

Multiple attempts were also made to speak with Sen. Ted Cruz, however, his team never responded.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.