Hearts pop up in Central Texas homes for a good cause

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hearts are popping up in the yards of homeowners, businesses, churches, and schools as part of a month-long campaign to spread awareness about Isaiah 117, a new nonprofit in Waco seeking to provide a home for children awaiting foster care placement.

The nonprofit said the success of the campaign is vital as the foster care system is currently experiencing a crisis.

The “Spread the Love” campaign allows donors to pay $50 to put up heart yard signs and informational signs about the group’s mission all over town.

Since launching on February 1, the hearts have been placed in 35 locations, including dental offices, boutiques, churches, and neighborhoods.

“One of the main focuses about our ministry is to raise awareness about the need because there are just so many people who just aren’t aware of the foster care crisis,” said advisory team member Stacey Wensil.

Isaiah 117, which was founded in Tennessee, is just starting to take shape in Waco with a group of volunteers who have been meeting monthly since September.

As of now, they have no home for the nonprofit to use, but they have a fundraiser planned for April and are hoping someone offers land for the home to be built.

The Isaiah 117 house would give children removed from their homes a safe and loving place to go for hours or even overnight as Child Protective Services finds placement with a foster family.

“These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry, and often in dirty clothing,” the nonprofit writes on its website.

“Isaiah 117 wants to provide a comforting home where these children instead can be brought to wait-a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide them clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets.”

Wensil said having this home would make all the difference for children caught up in difficult situations that are no fault of their own and the caseworkers.

“With an Isaiah 117 house in the community, the caseworker would actually bring the child to our home and the caseworker stays there so there is basically an office in the house for CPS,” she said.

“They will stay there, make their phone calls, do the paperwork but there are volunteers in the house who take care of the child. So, the child is getting the complete focus of someone who is just loving on them, providing them with food, making sure they have clean clothes, making sure if they need to bath they can take a shower all of those things so that is how we can reduce trauma for the child on removal day.”

Isaiah 117 is hoping to break ground as soon as land is secured and open this fall or early 2023.

Isaiah 117 has seven homes opened in the United States with nearly two dozen others, like Waco, in the process.

McLennan and Dallas counties will be the first in the state of Texas.

The nonprofit’s name comes from Isaiah 1:17 which says to “defend the cause of the fatherless.”

If you’d like to take part in the Spread the Love campaign you can log onto Isaiah 117 House.com.

