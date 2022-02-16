Advertisement

Mart home a total loss after late-night fire

A Mart home in the 300 block of North Criswell Street is a total loss after a fire on Tuesday...
A Mart home in the 300 block of North Criswell Street is a total loss after a fire on Tuesday night.(Clint Webb)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MART, Texas (KWTX) - A home in the 300 block of North Criswell Street is a total loss after a late-night fire on Tuesday.

The home was vacant, officials said.

A neighboring house had some melted siding and the shed behind that house also burned down, officials said.

No civilians were injured.

One firefighter fell and injured her wrist, but is expected to be okay, officials added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Central Texas resident claims $1-million top prize on Texas Lotto scratch-off
Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.
North Texas police officer dies Of COVID-19
Nikki and Jim Bob's love odyssey began in junior high when they broke up. Fate reunited them...
Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade
Alexandra Chandler with her son Beau shortly after his birth.
Fort Hood community mourning death of teacher who battled COVID-19
Chris Angelo Morales
Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting girl visiting family in Central Texas

Latest News

File Photo
Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Central Texas politicians say many changes have been made since a series of winter storms...
Central Texas lawmakers reflect on 2021 storm, tout changes made
File: The Texas Health and Human Services Commission show abortions in Texas fell by 60% in...
Oklahoma abortion providers see huge influx of Texas women