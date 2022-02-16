Mart home a total loss after late-night fire

MART, Texas (KWTX) - A home in the 300 block of North Criswell Street is a total loss after a late-night fire on Tuesday.

The home was vacant, officials said.

A neighboring house had some melted siding and the shed behind that house also burned down, officials said.

No civilians were injured.

One firefighter fell and injured her wrist, but is expected to be okay, officials added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.