Missing Travis County woman’s body found in vehicle

PFLUGGERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The body of Camerina Trujillo Perez, 38, has been found in her missing vehicle in Pflugerville on February 13.

Pflugerville Police officers and Travis County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found the vehicle in the 300 block of N SH 130 Northbound Service Road.

The vehicle was the 2014 Blue Chevrolet Sonic authorities have been searching for since January 25, 2022 when she was reported missing.

Trujillo Perez’s body showed signs of the victim being deceased for a few weeks.

An autopsy done by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the victim with the cause of death in the final report.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are actively investigating how long Trujillo Perez’s vehicle was in that parking lot and how it came to be there.

A murder warrant has been issued for Luis Angel Montes, 35, in connection to the murder who is still at large, according to a statement by the sheriff.

If anyone has information about the case or the whereabouts of Montes, call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

