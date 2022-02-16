Advertisement

North Texas man admits guilt after images found of 4-year-old being sexually assaulted

Jacob Cory Penton, 30, pleaded guilty to the receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Jacob Cory Penton, 30, pleaded guilty to the receipt and distribution of child pornography.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man has pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Jacob Cory Penton, 30, was indicted on Jan. 12, 2022, on that count and on one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. On Feb. 14, 2022, the possession charge was dropped in the plea agreement.

Federal court documents show on April 27, 2021, the US Department of Homeland Security received information that Penton, who lived in Plainview, had engaged in a chat conversation via an encrypted chat platform in which he openly spoke of his sexual interest in children. In those conversations, Penton also admitted to sexually assaulting a minor.

The federal court documents show from March 2, 2021, to April 15, 2021, he engaged in chat messages over the Kik app.

On Aug. 2, 2021, agents also obtained a search warrant for his user content information. Kik provided the court-ordered information and investigators found 15 images of child pornography.

One image was of a four-year-old child. One video was of a six-year-old girl. Another video was of an eight-year-old girl. All being sexually assaulted by adults.

He then shared the images and videos with other users.

On Aug. 20, DPS obtained search warrants for his Plainview and Lubbock residences. They made contact with Penton and saw he was in possession of a cell phone. When they took his phone, there were 19 images and 17 videos of child pornography found.

His sentencing date has not been set.

Penton faces a minimum of five years and up to 10 years in prison, from five years to life of supervised release after serving his sentence, and has to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Cooper White, 28, wanted for an aggravated robbery in 2021, was considered armed and...
Marshals, Waco Police capture fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Chase Bank at 2900 Woodbridge Drive
Police: Robbery victim fires gun at wrong vehicle, strikes and kills innocent Houston girl
Nikki and Jim Bob's love odyssey began in junior high when they broke up. Fate reunited them...
Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade

Latest News

(Left to right: Phillip Ward, Joe Hernandez)
Two Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders in custody
Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott campaigns in Waco on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
‘We have a God given right to self-defense,’ Governor says as he touts NRA endorsement in Waco
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
CBP Officers Seize $1.6 Million Worth of Narcotics