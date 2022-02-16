Still monitoring overnight storm chances

The threat of severe weather early Thursday morning has been gradually decreasing for Central Texas over the past few days however we’re also not expecting to have quite as high of a rain chance either. You could probably figure out that some weather changes are coming based solely on yesterday’s gusty south winds. Some of those changes have already arrived with morning temperatures today starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s with cloudy skies overhead. Gusty south winds, as high as 40 MPH, are expected to last through the day today. We’re forecasting temperatures to warm into the low 70s today with maybe some late-day sunshine, especially west of I-35. Outside of a stray morning sprinkle, the only daytime rain chances we’ll have is going to come this afternoon east of I-35. Rain chances are near around 30% but those chances climb to between 40% and 50% overnight. Overnight rain chances start to go up after 2 AM and will hang around through roughly 8 AM as a broken line of thunderstorms moves in from the west. Yes, gusty winds are possible with the overnight line of storms, but the severe weather chances are very low for our area and there’s a chance some miss out on precipitation entirely.

Once the overnight rain exits early Thursday, sunshine will quickly return and temperatures should still be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Unfortunately, our temperatures are going to tumble as a daytime cold front moves in. Highs should max out in the mid-60s around or just before midday with temperatures set to tumble into the 40s and 50s by the end of the afternoon. West winds initially in the morning should turn northerly and will gust to as high as 30 MPH. Thursday’s tumbling temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 20s Friday morning and full sunshine will only get temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the day. One more sub-freezing morning is expected Saturday but highs should reach the mid-60s before climbing into the low 70s Sunday! Next week’s weather looks to be a bit stormy, but forecast model data is all over the place as far as rain chances and temperatures go. As of right now, it looks like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s Monday with a 30% rani chances before a cold front swings through Tuesday. Tuesday’s front may clear us out for the remainder of the week so long as another cold front doesn’t sneak through later in the week. Temperatures should fall below average by the middle and the end of next week, but we’re not confident on the specifics just yet. In fact, after Sunday, forecast confidence goes way down so keep checking back in with us!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.