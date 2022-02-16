Superintendent: Student removed from McGregor High School, unloaded gun recovered

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor Police Department on Wednesday, acting on a tip about a student possibly in possession of a gun, removed a student from McGregor High School and recovered an unloaded gun, said McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon.

“Campus administrators were made aware that a high school student might be in possession of a handgun,” Lenamon said.

“The student was removed from the general population immediately and an investigation was started in cooperation with the McGregor Police Department.”

Lenamon said the investigation “led to the recovery of a weapon that was not loaded, nor was any ammunition found in the student’s possession.”

“The investigation is ongoing and appropriate action has been taken to protect students and staff,” the superintendent further said, “Please be confident that the safety and security of all of the students and staff of McGregor ISD is our ultimate concern.”

If you have any questions regarding the incident, contact the superintendent at 254-840-2828.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.